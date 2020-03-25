Jaylen Brown is here to help you stay on track as much of the world grinds to a halt.

The Boston Celtics swingman helpfully advised all on coping well during shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic Monday during an appearance on REVOLT’s “No Sleeping In The Trophy Room” series.

Following a schedule of positive activities has been critical to Brown continuing to pursue personal and professional goals during the NBA’s hiatus, and he believes others should do the same.

“You gotta have a routine,” Brown said. “I think that’s the most important thing. Especially now, with the resources and the essence that we normally have, it’s there. There’s so much power in having a routine. I think a lot of young people can implement that into their daily structure and they will see a big difference. For me, two days ago, I wrote out a list of things that I wanted to get done and how I’m going to go about doing it. So, I have everything scheduled out.

“I got a lot of stuff in my life that I’m still striving for and I’m not going to let coronavirus put everything on hold. I’m going to continue to work, but you have to have the mindset before the vision.”

Brown, 23, is a proponent of measures United States society has undertaken to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as social distancing and the cancellation or postponement of large gatherings of people. The NBA suspending its season, as well as teammate Marcus Smart’s positive COVID-19 test, makes understanding the seriousness of the situation easy for Brown and the Celtics.

However, one need not be an elite athlete to comprehend the wisdom of Brown’s advice. After all, when normalcy resumes, we all will have to pick up where we left off.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images