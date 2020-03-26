Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum has been in the NBA for three seasons now. But to some, he’s still only 19 years old.

Obviously, the Boston Celtics forward is 22. But his rookie year (when he was 19) was one fans always will remember. They loved pointing out just how young Tatum was whenever he’d go off in a game — which was quite often.

The “he’s only 19” jokes carried into the following season, and the season after that. It soon became something he couldn’t escape, as Celtics Twitter still loves tweeting out the years-old joke when he completes a highlight-reel play.

Tatum never really spoke on the matter until Thursday when he held an “ask me anything” on his Twitter account. One Twitter user asked “What’s it like to be 19 for this long?”

Check out Tatum’s answer:

You get used to it lol — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 26, 2020

We’re sure C’s fans are anxious to see Tatum and the rest of the team back on the court if and when the NBA returns from its indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And it’s probably safe to assume there will be no shortage of “he’s only 19” tweets when Tatum completes a big play.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images