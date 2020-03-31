Jayson Tatum’s belief in Boston never wavers.

The Boston Celtics forward shared an uplifting message to the city and region Tuesday via Boston mayor Marty Walsh’s twitter account. Tatum thanked health-care workers and volunteers for helping fight the coronavirus pandemic and urged viewers to stay home and continue practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“… First and foremost I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to all the medical staff in Boston, the volunteers, food workers, everybody on the front lines that’s giving up their well-being to help others that are in truly need to help us get through these tough times and help us get back to doing things that we love,” Tatum said. “I think we should continue to follow the lead of Mayor Walsh and continue to practice social distancing and staying home as much as we possibly can, so this can pass over and we can get through this together … and get back to being around our loved ones. Everyone continue to do their part. Stay safe, stay at home, continue to pray for our health and those in need.

“All season you guys rooted for myself and the team, and I’m rooting for you guys. … To Boston, we can do this.”

.@jaytatum0 is one of our newest sports stars, upholding the #BostonStrong @celtics tradition of excellence and character. Thank you Jayson for your example to our youth and your words of encouragement. #rootingforboston pic.twitter.com/5Bz7UgtZst — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 31, 2020

Tatum is among the NBA and sports stars, whose seasons the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted. The timing of the NBA’s hiatus was particularly bad for Tatum, as he had enjoyed a strong February and had earned his first NBA All-Star selection and established himself as a superstar.

The NBA is unsure when it will resume play, and Tatum undoubtedly is keen to return to the court. Until that happens, however, he’s shouldering a leadership role in helping the region in which he plays cope with the biggest public-health emergency in our time.

