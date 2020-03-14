Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum has spoken.

The Boston Celtics forward took to Instagram on Friday to send a brief message to fans amid the NBA’s suspended season. The league made the move Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the 30-second video, Tatum notes that even though times are tough right now, “we’ll get through them together.”

“During this time, we should all be looking out for one another. Staying calm, staying safe. Everybody taking steps like washing your hands on the regular, staying out of large crowds. If you’re coughing or sneezing cover your mouth. These are tough times, but we’ll get through them together. We just wanted to say we love our NBA fans and we’ll be out there soon. Thank you.”

Check it out below:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday released a statement, revealing the hiatus would last “at least” 30 days.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images