Jayson Tatum appeared to have a little laugh at the expense of Boston Celtics teammate Gordon Hayward. And even on the 30-year-old Hayward’s birthday.
Tatum tweeted in response to a birthday post from Ball Is Life, which showcased a few highlights from Hayward’s earlier days with the Utah Jazz.
“Lol Aite G might have bounce a little bit!,” Tatum tweeted, humorously.
Lol Aite G might have bounce a lil bit! https://t.co/Sf24qqU5bm
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 23, 2020
Hayward, unfortunately, wasn’t able to spend his birthday on a basketball court with the NBA season currently suspended due to the coronavirus.
So the Celtics, and fans alike, will have to wait and celebrate Hayward turning the big 3-0 another day.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images