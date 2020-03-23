Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum appeared to have a little laugh at the expense of Boston Celtics teammate Gordon Hayward. And even on the 30-year-old Hayward’s birthday.

Tatum tweeted in response to a birthday post from Ball Is Life, which showcased a few highlights from Hayward’s earlier days with the Utah Jazz.

“Lol Aite G might have bounce a little bit!,” Tatum tweeted, humorously.

Lol Aite G might have bounce a lil bit! https://t.co/Sf24qqU5bm — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 23, 2020

Hayward, unfortunately, wasn’t able to spend his birthday on a basketball court with the NBA season currently suspended due to the coronavirus.

So the Celtics, and fans alike, will have to wait and celebrate Hayward turning the big 3-0 another day.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images