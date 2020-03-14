Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the National Basketball Association suspending its 2019-20 season amid coronavirus concerns, basketball fans and players alike aren’t thrilled to be without basketball indefinitely.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has found a silver lining. If there are no games to be played, there are no fines to be paid.

Smart posted the light-hearted sentiment to Twitter on Friday evening.

“Welp. I guess from a glass half full perspective – I can’t get fined more $ for a while!” Smart said, before following the joke up with a more serious statement.

“Doing well. Layin low. Y’all b careful & take care out there. Spend some time w ur loved ones. If any good comes out of this it will be that we all slowed down our lives a lil! Much love!”

Welp. I guess from a glass half full perspective- I can’t get fined more $ for a while! Doing well. Layin low. Y’all b careful & take care out there. Spend some time w ur loved ones. If any good comes out of this it will be that we all slowed down our lives a lil! Much love! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 14, 2020

Smart was recently fined for getting into a postgame altercation with officials following an overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images