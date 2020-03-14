With the National Basketball Association suspending its 2019-20 season amid coronavirus concerns, basketball fans and players alike aren’t thrilled to be without basketball indefinitely.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has found a silver lining. If there are no games to be played, there are no fines to be paid.
Smart posted the light-hearted sentiment to Twitter on Friday evening.
“Welp. I guess from a glass half full perspective – I can’t get fined more $ for a while!” Smart said, before following the joke up with a more serious statement.
“Doing well. Layin low. Y’all b careful & take care out there. Spend some time w ur loved ones. If any good comes out of this it will be that we all slowed down our lives a lil! Much love!”
Smart was recently fined for getting into a postgame altercation with officials following an overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
