Marcus Smart wants to throw his hat into the New England Patriots’ proverbial ring.

The Boston Celtics guard tweeted a comedic response to Tom Brady’s announcement he’s leaving the Patriots in free agency Tuesday, asking Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge for a meeting to discuss his future … in the NFL. At least that’s what we conclude from his response to an image twitter user @ColeyMick shared, in which Smart’s head is superimposed over a photo of Brady’s wearing a Patriots uniform on gameday.

“Hey @danielrainge, can we meet?” Smart hilariously asked.

Brady hasn’t revealed what he’ll do next, but he can’t officially sign with a new team until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest rumors have linked him with potential moves to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and even the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Patriots now must figure out how to address the gaping hole in the quarterback position. They can opt to hand the reins of the offense to second-year-quarterback Jarrett Stidham, pursue one of many veteran options or think totally out of the box and give Smart a chance to take his talents from the hardwood to the gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images