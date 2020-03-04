Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart expects to play Wednesday as the Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Smart, who was involved with a postgame confrontation with officials following Tuesday’s collapse against the Brooklyn Nets, said he has not heard from the league, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

It was believed the NBA could penalize Smart for his vocal tirade after the C’s 129-120 defeat. Boston allowed Brooklyn to score 51 fourth-quarter points.

Marcus Smart is dressing as if he’s playing. Said he hasn’t heard from the league. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 4, 2020

The Celtics will already be without three starters in Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward. It means Smart’s presence will be all the more needed.

Tipoff between the Cavaliers and Celtics is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images