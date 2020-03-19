Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA players have been going stir-crazy while social distancing themselves with so much uncertainty around when or if they’ll get to continue the season.

Marcus Smart, at least, is finding some entertainment on Twitter.

He’s made light of the situation by cracking jokes about avoiding fines while the league is paused, and had some fun with the news of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots proposing Smart himself suit up as their new quarterback.

Now, he’s holding a Twitter contest for an autographed roll of toilet paper.

The rules to his contest are simple. All you have to do is respond to his post about which of his various hairstyles you like best. The 136th comment gets the signed roll, and potentially even some hand sanitizer.

Choose you fav hairdo. Reply A B C or D. The 136th response on my reply feed gets a autographed roll of toilet paper mailed to em. May throw in some germx. We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/A5X67ibaZE — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Thanks for keeping things light, Smart.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images