With the NBA suspending its season for “at least the next 30 days,” the league has asked players to remain in isolation as no group workouts or practices are permitted.

It means players, for perhaps the first time since the NBA season began in October, are away from their teammates. All told, it may lead you to believe they’re missing each other, right?

Well, maybe not.

Boston Celtics center Vincent Poirier took to Twitter on Saturday night to say it was not be the case, especially for one teammate.

“2 days without @EnesKanter and I don’t miss him,” Poirier humorously wrote.

😂🤣😂 menteuse — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 15, 2020

Kanter responded with a tweet of his own, saying “menteuse” or “liar.”

Poirier is showcasing the humor which prompted coach Brad Stevens to call him the “funniest guy on the team.”

And although Poirier and Kanter may not want to admit it, like the rest of us NBA fans, they certainly are eager to get back on the court for the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images