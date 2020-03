Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie McAvoy is in a good offensive groove.

The Boston Bruins defenseman entered Saturday night’s clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden having lit the lamp three times and nabbing six assists in his last 10 games. McAvoy added to both of those totals in the Bruins’ 5-3 loss with a goal and an assist.

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from "Bruins Postgame Final," presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images