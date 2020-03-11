Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie McAvoy started the season extremely slow offensively, but he has turned it around.

The youthful Boston Bruins defensemen potted his fifth goal of the season Saturday night as the B’s fell to the Tampa Bay Lighting, 5-3.

It took McAvoy 52 games to light the lamp this season, but since that slump, he’s scored four times in 14 games.

McAvoy has recorded seven goals in each of his first two campaigns with the Bruins, and while looked like he wouldn’t reach the mark this season, he’s certainly much closer to fulfilling that goal again.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images