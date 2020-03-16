Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Construction officially began Monday at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass. — the new home of the Worcester Red Sox in 2021.

The new site of the Boston Red Sox’s minor league team had the first steel rise early Monday morning to mark the “third base edge of the ballpark’s structure.”

“Dubbed “The First Steel at Polar Park,” the vertical columns erected today define the third base edge of the ballpark’s structure. The pillars are scheduled to rise sequentially from third base to home plate to first base,” a team-provided press release said.

“The use of steel columns was the desire of the lead architect, Worcester native Tommy Quirk of DAIQ Architects, for its resonance with the city’s Higgins Armory. The sturdy steel building harkens to Worcester’s strength, resilience, and ascent. The use of steel pillars was also among the 877 ideas and suggestions contributed at 21 “Fan Planning” sessions through the Worcester area that began October 16, 2018, and will continue in the future.”

Check out some photos from the event:

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images