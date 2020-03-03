Now is a great time for Liverpool to bounce back.
Liverpool will visit Chelsea on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup fifth-round game. The Reds are looking to bounce back from their first Premier League loss of the 2019-20 season. The Blues hope to kick-start their fortunes following a stretch in which they have won only once in their last five games and conceded 10 goals in the time-span.
The teams have faced off twice this season. Liverpool beat Chelsea in August on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Super Cup. The Reds then topped the Blues 2-1 in September at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
No broadcaster will air Chelsea versus Liverpool in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.
When: Tuesday, March 3, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN+
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com