Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Now is a great time for Liverpool to bounce back.

Liverpool will visit Chelsea on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup fifth-round game. The Reds are looking to bounce back from their first Premier League loss of the 2019-20 season. The Blues hope to kick-start their fortunes following a stretch in which they have won only once in their last five games and conceded 10 goals in the time-span.

The teams have faced off twice this season. Liverpool beat Chelsea in August on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Super Cup. The Reds then topped the Blues 2-1 in September at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

No broadcaster will air Chelsea versus Liverpool in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, March 3, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com