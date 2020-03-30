Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs are a little tight up against the cap.

OK, they’re really tight up against the cap.

Two weeks beyond the legal tampering period, ESPN’s Field Yates shared how much salary cap space all 32 teams in the NFL had. The Chiefs had the least amount in the league by a mile.

They had — wait for it — $177 in cap space.

Hey, they won the Super Bowl this past season, so it’s not like they need to undergo a roster overhaul. Still, that didn’t stop folks on Twitter for absolutely crushing them.

Chiefs couldn't buy a PS4 Pro for the locker room right now — A$AP Brad (@severn58) March 30, 2020

i got more money than chiefs — Sulli (@sulliM_) March 30, 2020

KC $177? First thing I can relate to with an NFL team — DrEagle (@krazieeek) March 30, 2020

Chiefs are one check away from having to pay a $35 overdraft fee — Chris Fee (@CJFee) March 30, 2020

KC better hope Mahomes wants paid in coupons and gift cards — Jimmothy Halpert (@barney09L) March 30, 2020

Not ideal.

Of course, the Chiefs can make moves to clear cap space, so it’s not like they’re completely stuck.

Still — $177!!

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images