The Kansas City Chiefs are a little tight up against the cap.
OK, they’re really tight up against the cap.
Two weeks beyond the legal tampering period, ESPN’s Field Yates shared how much salary cap space all 32 teams in the NFL had. The Chiefs had the least amount in the league by a mile.
They had — wait for it — $177 in cap space.
Hey, they won the Super Bowl this past season, so it’s not like they need to undergo a roster overhaul. Still, that didn’t stop folks on Twitter for absolutely crushing them.
Chiefs couldn't buy a PS4 Pro for the locker room right now
— A$AP Brad (@severn58) March 30, 2020
i got more money than chiefs
— Sulli (@sulliM_) March 30, 2020
KC $177? First thing I can relate to with an NFL team
— DrEagle (@krazieeek) March 30, 2020
Chiefs are one check away from having to pay a $35 overdraft fee
— Chris Fee (@CJFee) March 30, 2020
KC better hope Mahomes wants paid in coupons and gift cards
— Jimmothy Halpert (@barney09L) March 30, 2020
Not ideal.
Of course, the Chiefs can make moves to clear cap space, so it’s not like they’re completely stuck.
Still — $177!!
More NFL: Peter King Lists His Top Four Landing Spots For Brandin Cooks
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images