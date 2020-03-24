Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the Patriots have any interest in Cam Newton, their path to adding the three-time Pro Bowl selection became a bit easier.

The Panthers on Tuesday released Newton, whose days in Carolina clearly were numbered after the franchise signed Teddy Bridgewater to a lucrative deal in free agency. The team reportedly tried to work out deals for Newton with a pair of teams but to no avail, leaving the 30-year-old now free to sign with any team.

New England makes some sense as a landing spot for Newton, as the quarterback situation in Foxboro is uncertain following Tom Brady’s departure. But as Chris Long humorously pointed out Tuesday, there’s one way Bill Belichick could become easily annoyed with the 2015 NFL MVP if the two were to talk shop.

When Cam texts Belichick in that font pic.twitter.com/54BkVbTVCv — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 24, 2020

For those unaware, Newton has developed a reputation for using a rather bizarre font on social media. The nine-year pro even used it as he clapped back at the Panthers for publicly announcing his trade availability.

Belichick himself probably isn’t familiar with Newton’s weird font preference, though, as we all know the Patriots head coach isn’t active on SnapFace and InstaChat.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images