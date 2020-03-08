Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It took a couple tries, but Chris Wagner and Barclay Goodrow dropped the gloves Saturday night at TD Garden.

The first few minutes of the Boston Bruins’ contest with the Tampa Bay Lightning were plenty chippy, but none more than near the midway point, when the two forwards scrapped after they both released from penalties.

Wagner and Goodrow two minutes earlier were sent to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct after they tried to fight one another after Goodrow took exception to a Wagner hit on a Lightning skater. The refs wouldn’t let the two go, but upon getting out of the box they agreed to scrap at center ice.

Wagner handled himself pretty well in the bout. You can watch it here.

This was the second time the two have squared off. They fought last season while Goodrow was a member of the San Jose Sharks.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images