NBA players will be out of action for the time being, and CJ McCollum hopes all of his colleagues make the most of the hiatus.

The NBA on Wednesday night announced the 2019-20 season will be suspended indefinitely amid the coronavirus crisis. The decision came almost immediately after it was revealed Utah Jazz star Rudy Gober preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the league’s announcement, McCollum took to Twitter to offer players across the league some advice as they embark on the indefinite break.

I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball . Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over ! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2020

We imagine Marshawn Lynch would wholeheartedly sign off on this message.

Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown also offered some words of wisdom Wednesday night, reminding everyone to take the proper precautions in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images