NBA players will be out of action for the time being, and CJ McCollum hopes all of his colleagues make the most of the hiatus.

The NBA on Wednesday night announced the 2019-20 season will be suspended indefinitely amid the coronavirus crisis. The decision came almost immediately after it was revealed Utah Jazz star Rudy Gober preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the league’s announcement, McCollum took to Twitter to offer players across the league some advice as they embark on the indefinite break.

We imagine Marshawn Lynch would wholeheartedly sign off on this message.

Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown also offered some words of wisdom Wednesday night, reminding everyone to take the proper precautions in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

