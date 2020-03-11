Are you ready for another Tom Brady-themed soliloquy from Colin Cowherd?

The “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host talked about Brady’s looming free agency Wednesday seemingly for the millionth time. And, according to Cowherd, where Brady elects to go will tell us a lot about what the future Hall of Famer currently values in life.

“Where you choose to go in life tells me about what you value,” Cowherd said. “And, so, Tom’s decision — and this is why I think he’s going to stay in New England — is going to tell of us what he values. If he stays in New England, he values winning, he values being coached hard, he values family — the Patriots are his family –and he values culture. If he chooses the Chargers … it will tell you he has moved into a stage where business is pretty close to football. Weather, lifestyle matter — and there’s nothing wrong with that. If he chooses Tennessee, that will tell you friendship matters, with Mike Vrabel.

“So, Tom’s gonna tell us what he thinks. And I would offer that LeBron James has done this. Each time LeBron has moved, he’s told us what he values … There are no right answers for this. This is specifically what matters to Tom Brady at 42-to-43 years old.”

"Each time LeBron James has moved, he's told us what he values… There are no right answers for this. This is specifically what matters to Tom Brady at 42 to 43 years old." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/yp4A78xkhS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 11, 2020

Thanks for that, Colin.

With Brady set to become a free agent March 18, the NFL’s most annoying storyline soon will reach a conclusion. That day can’t come soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images