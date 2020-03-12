Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TikTok is a worldwide phenomenon.

The new-ish social media platform gives users the chance create short video clips, and some have gone viral with brand new dance routines. In what looked like a delay in the Texas A&M and Kentucky softball game from earlier this week, an old fashioned TikTok dance battle broke out.

One person from Texas A&M and Kentucky duked it out with their best moves made famous by the app, and the SEC Network was able to post the hilarious video on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports Images