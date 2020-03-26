Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are cutting down their roster.

Four relievers, all of whom were considered legitimate candidates to make the big league club out of camp, were sent down to the minor leagues Thursday afternoon.

Colten Brewer, Chris Mazza, Jeffrey Springs and Matt Hall all were optioned to the minors. It’s worth noting that the Red Sox said the four pitchers were “optioned to minor league rosters,” but they did not say which specific teams. Each pitcher presumably shouldn’t need to pitch below a Triple-A level.

As part of the Red Sox’s roster move announcement, they also indicated the Yairo Munoz was added to the spring training roster as a non-roster invitee. Boston reportedly agreed to a deal with the utilityman Wednesday.

Of course, spring training was put on pause amid coronavirus concerns, which also has halted the start of the regular season. Thursday would have been Opening Day.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images