Newly-signed Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is well-aware he’s reaching the end of his NFL career.

And while the 38-year-old Rivers doesn’t want to rush to any judgements, the former Los Angeles Chargers signal caller doesn’t sound like he wants to be playing for as long as one veteran quarterback — Tom Brady.

“I take it one year at a time,” Rivers told reporters in a conference call this weekend, via NFL.com. “If I feel good, I’ll keep going. I don’t want to get carried away. You won’t see me in the Tom Brady (age) range. I still feel like I can help a football team go win a championship.”

Rivers, like Brady, was a free agent for the first time this offseason. After 16 years with the Chargers franchise, moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, Rivers and the organization mutually part ways this offseason.

It led him to sign with the Colts on a one-year deal. Rivers said he was happy to get a chance to play, admitting retirement had crept into his mind.

“I think really where we settled in is I still love to play, certainly not coming off my best year (in 2019), but I know I still can play at a high level,” Rivers said. “It was one of those deals where we said if there’s nothing else out there then that’ll be our answer. I don’t want to just try to hang on to play.”

After a crazy offseason which saw both himself and Brady leave their longtime franchises, Rivers will strap up the pads for a 17th season. And he’ll be looking to put together another year to be proud of.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images