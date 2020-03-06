Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this episode of “Coming Home,” NESN’s Courtney Cox sits down with Hanson, Mass., native Sam Mewis of the North Carolina Courage and U.S. women’s national soccer team.

The two talk as Mewis visits home during a short break from the NWSL and women’s national team duty. Cox got an inside look at Mewis’ journey from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School to UCLA, professional soccer and eventually the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup title. The 27 year-old will play (somewhat) close to home Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., when she suits up for the red, white and blue once again in its SheBelieves Cup game versus Spain.

Watch the full interview in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto