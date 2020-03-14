Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor is mourning the loss of a loved one, and COVID-19 might be the culprit.

The UFC superstar suggested Friday in an emotional Instagram post coronavirus caused his aunt, Anne Moore, to die last week. Although McGregor didn’t say explicitly Moore succumbed to coronavirus complications, he alluded in a lengthy message, much of which centers around caution and hygiene, to “This stupid f—ing virus” and asked “What the f–k is happening.”

“These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre,” McGregor wrote. “I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f—ing virus. What the f–k is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f–k! Lord thank you 🙏.

“Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you.”

There are 119 reported coronavirus cases on the island of Ireland, according The Mail’s Katie Weston. However, McGregor hasn’t confirmed whether his aunt was one the afflicted.

McGregor beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a 40-second knockout in January at UFC 246. It was his first bout in the octagon since UFC 205 in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images