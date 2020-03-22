Nobody knows when the next UFC fight will be, let alone the next Conor McGregor fight, but oddsmakers are pegging The Notorious as a large favorite if he were to square off against Justin Gaethje.

The Irishman opened as a -180 favorite on BetOnline.ag against Gaethje, who is a +150 underdog. The implied win probability for McGregor with those odds is near 64 percent.

No. 3-ranked McGregor and No. 4-ranked Gaethje are the lone top five contenders in the UFC’s lightweight division without any upcoming fights scheduled as lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to defend his belt against No. 1-ranked contender Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Meanwhile, No. 2-ranked contender Dustin Poirier and No. 5-ranked Dan Hooker agreed to fight each other once the Coronavirus pandemic ends.

McGregor and Gaethje have expressed interest in fighting each other since McGregor’s most recent victory against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 and both sides have had preliminary talks to make the fight happen.

McGregor knocked out Cerrone in just 40 seconds to earn his first UFC victory since 2016 back in January. Gaethje is 4-2 in the UFC and all six of his fights have ended by knockout.

