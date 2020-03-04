Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With concerns over the coronavirus, yet another sports league is taking precaution.

Due to outbreaks all over the world, the Basketball Africa League, scheduled to start its inaugural season Friday, March 13 in Dakar, Senegal, will be postponed.

The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation and the NBA to become Africa’s premier men’s basketball league, released a statement Thursday announcing the decision.

“Following the recommendation of the Senegalese government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the coronavirus, the BAL’s inaugural season will be postponed,” BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall said in the statement.

“I am disappointed we are not able to tip off this historic league as scheduled but look forward to the highly-anticipated launch of the BAL at a later date.”

That later date has yet to be announced, leaving 12 club teams across the continent unsure of when they’ll start play. This is the NBA’s first venture operating a league outside of North America.

In addition to the BAL, other professional sports leagues are taking action. To ensure player and fan safety, the MLB, NHL and NBA have all been in contact with the National Centers for Disease Control, and the virus could potentially cause postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics as well.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images