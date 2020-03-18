Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a New England Patriots fan, don’t read too much into the fact that neither the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nor Tom Brady have officially announced they’re joining forces yet.

In fact, this year’s NFL free agency period, which kicked off Wednesday, won’t see a slew of official signing announcements at 4 p.m. ET at all.

That’s because of a memo the league sent to teams Tuesday.

The memo prohibits teams from announcing they have acquired a player via free agency or trade pending a physical, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

With team facilities closed until March 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic, teams are unable to bring these players in for the physicals.

NFL executives and coaches received a memo tonight, recommending clubs "should consider including contingency language in trade agreements to account for a scenario where a player is unable to take and pass a physical …" because of special rules regarding COVID-19, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2020

Also, don't expect a flood of official signing announcements at 4 p.m. tomorrow. The memo says teams may not announce a player has agreed to terms pending a physical — only if they have executed a contract with the player. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2020

According to NFL’s Mike Tannenbaum, physicals for new players are being handled in two different ways.

One way is that players will sign contracts, with payments being conditioned on a future physical. The other is that the player and club agreeing to conduct the physical by a neutral physician near the player’s home.

In order for the new calendar year to kick-off on schedule, this is the way it had to be. It’s just another challenge that COVID-19 has placed upon sports leagues around the country.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images