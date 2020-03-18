Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Episode 2 of the TC & Jerry Podcast features an in-depth discussion on coronavirus and its widespread effect on major American sports.

Tom Caron and Jerry Remy also react to quarterback Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots and compare the situation to what the Boston Red Sox went through with Mookie Betts. The duo also compare Betts’ career trajectory to what the Red Sox might experience with young star Rafael Devers. Finally, Remy shares memories from playing in the strike-ridden 1981 MLB season and offers his idea on a neutral site World Series for the 2020 season.

Listen to the full podcast here

