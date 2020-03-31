Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All major sports leagues have found themselves with more questions than answers due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Another unusual scenario seems like it could be in the works in connection with both IndyCar and NASCAR, according to RACER’s Marshall Pruett.

“The last scheduling item of interest for IndyCar could be an increase in combined events with NASCAR,” Pruett wrote Tuesday.

“Despite taking place on separate weekends on their original 2020 schedules, RACER has learned additional venues where both organizations make stops — including Richmond, Iowa, Road America, Texas, Mid-Ohio, and Gateway — could feature open-wheel and stock car racing on the same weekend if more postponements are made.”

Both NASCAR and IndyCar cancelled events dating back to March 13. IndyCar, specifically, suspended its season through the end of April.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, NASCAR has implemented an unprecedented, but seemingly successful, measure with their eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. Timmy Hill won the second race in the series Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images