Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL is preparing to close locker room media access as the coronavirus outbreak continues, and both Major League Baseball and the NBA could soon follow suit.

The NBA currently is discussing “limiting locker room access only to players and team personnel due to coronavirus situation,” sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The media would be “handled” in a different setting “to protect everyone.”

The NBA is discussing limiting locker room access only to players and team personnel due to coronavirus situation, with media handled via other settings to protect everyone, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2020

Team doctors and trainers will partake in a conference call Monday morning “to discuss next steps with the coronavirus,” per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA team doctors and trainers will have a conference call on Monday morning to discuss next steps with coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2020

MLB officials have yet to make the change, but are actively discussing new measures.

“At this time, we have not made changes to our media access procedures, and we will advise if we determine to take such steps,” the league said Saturday in a statement, per Yahoo! Sports’ Hannah Keyser.

“We are also discussing additional measures internally and with other Leagues. At this time, we have not made changes to our media access procedures, and we will advise if we determine to take such steps.” — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 7, 2020

No games have been postponed or canceled in any of the three leagues in question, though the NBA is preparing teams to potentially play without fans in the stands in the future.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images