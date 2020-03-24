We know Tom Brady probably won’t be rejoining forces with Antonio Brown in Tampa Bay, but what about a potential reunion with Rob Gronkowski?

Gronkowski managed to keep his name in NFL headlines throughout the 2019 season despite not being an active player. The former New England Patriots tight end has yet to unequivocally declare he’s finished playing, though the idea of a comeback seems to become less likely by the day.

With the window still somewhat open, hypotheticals of Gronk joining the Bucs likely will surface. But if you ask one of the 30-year-old’s brothers, a Brady-Gronkowski reunion in Central Florida probably isn’t in the cards.

“Rob’s had a house in Tampa before, so he is familiar with the territory. But man, he left for a reason,” Chris Gronkowski told TMZ. “It’s an absolute grind. It doesn’t matter how good he feels today. It’s just one hit away from, you know, being right back to where you were before. No matter how much you train for it, no matter what you do to protect yourself, taking a blindside hit up the middle is going to take you out. He left the game on the top, at the highest level he could. I don’t know. I can’t say anything for him. I think he might be moving on. I don’t know.

“I mean, I would be surprised for sure.”

Not only is Gronk probably disinclined from returning to the gridiron. The Bucs also are pretty well set at the tight end position. O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are two of the game’s best at the position, as are wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

As such, Gronkowski probably will continue to enjoy his post-NFL life, while Brady will look to light it up with his new loaded arsenal of weapons.

