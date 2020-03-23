Former New England offensive lineman and ESPN analyst Damien Woody is well-aware the Patriots are dealing with a lot of uncertainty following the departure of quarterback Tom Brady.

But still, Woody is not willing to write off the franchise, even if it is entering a more trying season than years past. Woody explained why he feels that way when he spoke to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian on Saturday.

“I know the teams in the AFC East are jumping for joy with Tom (Brady) gone,” Woody told Guregian. “But listen, they still have the best coach in NFL history. The organization isn’t dead, but when you don’t have the greatest quarterback of all time on your roster, you’re going to take a hit. So they’re going to take a step back, but I don’t see them falling into the abyss.

“I think the Patriots want to retool; whether it’s Jarrett Stidham or they acquire another veteran. Then they’ll reallocate funds to some of the defections they had on defense.”

Brady, as you likely know by now, signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It concluded his 20 years in New England.

