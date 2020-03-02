Danica Patrick celebrated Leap Day with one doozy of an Instagram post.

The retired NASCAR driver used the opportunity not only to share an adorable throwback photo, but also to muse about the meaning of time and stuff. The photo was great, but the caption was… a lot.

Take a look:

“Bonus picture for a bonus day in 2020. Man I was stylish, and maybe a little cross eyed. 🤣 or maybe it’s just the glasses. 🤓 either way, there’s still time to make the most of February 29 – leap year! Maybe it should be called catch up year … or human error day … doesn’t this make you wonder about time and that it’s a man-made construct since it’s not exactly right. So what is time? And why do we worry about it so much? I am going to stop saying I am old. Stop saying I will live to 100. Stop rushing all the time. And start evaluating my life based on how I treat myself and others. Because if you respect yourself you take care of the temple and if you respect others, you will be there when you say you will. Just a little shift in mindset. 😌 Hmmm, things to think about.”

Now that’s deep.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images