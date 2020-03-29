Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick sure knows how to quarantine.

Like millions of other Americans, the retired NASCAR star largely has been locked inside her home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the wine connoisseur and yoga aficionado has doubled down on both activities over the past few weeks.

Check out these Instagram posts:

You do you, Danica.

Thankfully, Patrick’s boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, should be able to join the fun in the near future. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently returned home after being stuck in Peru due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images