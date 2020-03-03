Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Ainge has recently voiced his reasoning behind the Boston Celtics not exploring the buyout market.

It would have helped their bench, right? Well, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations seems to think the Boston bench will be receiving a boost soon enough.

As Ainge depicted, it will follow Kemba Walker and Robert Williams returning to health, which ultimately “moves everybody back to their more common roles,” he said, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“The question is, do you have enough scoring? And I think we’re the fourth- or fifth-rated scoring team in the NBA last I checked, and we haven’t had our team together,” Ainge said.

“So when people start classifying bench scoring, no, team scoring is all that really matters. And we haven’t been able to start our five best players much all season because of injuries, so our bench has been weakened, so I’m confident that we have enough.”

Walker is officially probable to return Tuesday night as the Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m ET.

The Celtics’ point guard had missed each of the last five games following the NBA All-Star break while Williams should provide a boost off the bench himself, having not played since early December.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images