David Backes is ready to start a new chapter of his life, but couldn’t do so without thanking the Bruins.

Boston traded the forward, along with a first-round draft pick and defense prospect Axel Andersson, to the Anaheim Ducks for Ondrej Kase on Feb. 21. Backes spent three-plus seasons with the Black and Gold, but saw limited time in their Stanley Cup run and the 2019-20 season.

And even though Backes’ time in Boston probably didn’t pan out the way he hoped, he still was grateful to be able to “play on an amazing team filled with incredible men.”

“The Backes Family thanks the @NHLBruins for the opportunity to play on an amazing team filled with incredible men,” he tweeted from his account Sunday. “We are nothing but grateful for our time in Boston. The people we met, our daughter starting school and our son being born in Boston will forever be with us.”

The 35-year-old also tweeted about his excitement to join the Ducks.

The Backes Family is thrilled to open a new chapter with @AnaheimDucks. We are excited to become a part of the Ducks family and embrace the surrounding community. We are coming to Anaheim with full hearts, aspirational goals and new people to serve. Here we go! #42to21 — David Backes (@dbackes42) March 1, 2020

Backes has yet to make his debut in an Anaheim uniform and hasn’t played in an NHL game for nearly two months.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images