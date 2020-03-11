Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak etched his name on the score sheet once again Tuesday.

At this point, it seems like it is more unlikely Pasta won’t find a way to record a point. The Boston Bruins’ right-winger tacked on his 47th assist of the year as he provided the helper on Matt Grzelcyk’s fourth goal of the season in the second period of the squad’s 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

To go along with 47 assists, Pastrnak also is tied for the league lead in goals (48).

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images