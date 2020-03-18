Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DeAndre Hopkins wants to set the record straight.

The star wide receiver’s exit from Houston prompted Michael Irvin to shed some light on Hopkins’ relationship with Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. According to Irvin, O’Brien once called Hopkins into a meeting in which he spoke about the wideout’s family situation in an unflattering light and even equated the four-time Pro Bowl selection to Aaron Hernandez.

As Irvin’s remarks began to go viral, Hopkins took to Twitter to address the situation.

This is being blown way out of proportion. As I’ve said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that will not change. Now, I’m ready to play for the Cardinals. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 18, 2020

The Texans reportedly sent Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and a pair of draft picks. The New England Patriots reportedly spoke with Houston about Hopkins but ultimately were unsuccessful in working out a deal.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images