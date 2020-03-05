Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Derby County upset Manchester United again?

The teams will face off Thursday at Pride Park Stadium in an FA Cup fifth round game. Manchester United enters the contest as the favorite, given its status as the fifth-place team in the Premier League standings, while Derby County is in 13th in the Championship (English second division) standings. However, Derby County beat Manchester United on penalty kicks last season in the Carabao Cup, so both sets of players should be aware of the challenge the opponents pose.

The Derby County-Manchester United winner will visit Norwich City on the weekend of March 21 in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

No broadcaster will air Derby County versus Manchester United in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Thursday, March 5, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

