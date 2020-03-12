Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clearly, the New England Patriots like what they have with their secondary.

The Pats on Thursday reportedly will be officially picking up Jason McCourty’s team option for the upcoming campaign. In doing so, they’ll be bringing back the entirety of their cornerback group from 2019.

McCourty spent much of the back half of the 2019 season dealing with a groin injury, but was effective when available. And should he continue to impress and again make the roster out of camp, he will carry a cap hit of $5.55 million.

Here are the full details from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Of course the $800k in per-game bonuses aren't guaranteed (it's $50k per game active). McCourty can make up to $5m this year, including incentives. Cap number is $5.55m — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 12, 2020

In the event the Patriots end up cutting McCourty, they’d obviously save a little cash.

$2.3m … $1.75m from signing bonus, $500k from the option bonus, and $50k workout bonus — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 12, 2020

The new league year will open Wednesday, with the legal tampering period beginning Monday. It’s unclear if the coronavirus outbreak will prompt the NFL to push these dates back, however.

