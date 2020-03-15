Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both McCourty Twins will be back with the New England Patriots in 2020.

Safety Devin McCourty announced Sunday on his Youtube channel that he’s re-signing with the Patriots. Cornerback Jason McCourty also announced he had his 2020 option picked up by the Patriots.

Devin McCourty is signing a two-year extension worth $23 million with $17 million guaranteed, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

The Patriots now have re-signed McCourty, a defensive captain, and special teams captain Matthew Slater. Offensive captain and quarterback Tom Brady is set to hit the open market Wednesday at 4 p.m. The NFL’s legal tampering period begins Monday at noon.

The Patriots will have limited salary cap room after locking up Slater and McCourty.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images