DeWanna Bonner was a hot commodity in free agency, and the Connecticut Sun was the lucky team that landed her.

The 32-year-old averaged 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds with the Phoenix Mercury in 2019 before becoming a free agent for the first time in her decade-long WNBA career in 2020. Bonner not only is a three-time All-Star, but also has two WNBA championships under her belt.

Now, she hopes to help the franchise to its first-ever WNBA championship, which the Sun fell one game shy of last season.

“There is no greater feeling than winning a championship,” Bonner said, per the team’s website. “I was lucky to do that twice in my time in Phoenix and I’m hopeful we can finally hang a banner for this fan base and franchise as well. They deserve it.”

And there’s lots she likes about Connecticut’s current squad, too.

“Connecticut has such a talented roster. I watched them get so close to winning a championship last season and was just really impressed with how hard they played,” Bonner said. “You could see how well they gelled on the court (in 2019). I love their style of play and thought my game would be a good fit in their system.”

The Sun kick off the regular season May 16 at Mohegan Sun Arena against the New York Liberty.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images