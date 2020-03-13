Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could the New England Patriots don new jerseys when the 2020 season kicks off?

Who knows. But that didn’t stop Julian Edelman from teasing the possibility.

The Patriots wide receiver took to Twitter on Friday to post a photo of himself in a 90’s New England jersey with the caption, “Hearing rumors about new jerseys…

🤔 🧐”

Check it out:

Hearing rumors about new jerseys…

🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/DtKzg5QzLT — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 13, 2020

He’s getting pretty good at this photoshop thing.

Of course, nothing is confirmed and this could just be Edelman having some fun.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images