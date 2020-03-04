We’d just like to offer our thoughts and prayers to Omar Kelly’s mentions.

Kelly, who covers the NFL and the Miami Dolphins for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, turned heads Wednesday on Twitter by offering an unpopular opinion about the New England Patriots.

Now, this isn’t exactly uncommon. The Patriots are a lightning rod thanks to their unmatched success over the past two decades coupled with their apparent knack for bending the rules — see Spygate, Deflategate, etc. — and Twitter is the perfect place to put the organization on blast. But Kelly’s bold take regarding New England’s run of dominance was questionable, to put it mildly, and folks were quick to pile on.

This opinion won’t be popular, but I don’t think the Patriots are run well. They don’t draft well. They just have Tom Brady and an offensive system that’s been going for 18 years https://t.co/Z8s5cSR8ps — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 4, 2020

So, the Patriots aren’t actually “run well” and the only reason they’ve won six Super Bowl titles — and been to the big game nine times — since 2001 is because of Tom Brady and their offensive system? Gotcha.

In Kelly’s defense, he knew his opinion would be unpopular and he still mustered up the courage to share it. That said, he probably should’ve put down his phone — or whatever device he used to send out the tweet — because his stance is, well, laughably awful.

Regardless of whether you love or hate the Patriots, it’s hard to rationalize Kelly’s logic. Not only do Bill Belichick and Co. run a tight ship, creating a culture praised by many of those who’ve worked in Foxboro over the years. The Patriots also have drafted quite well, despite Kelly’s assertion.

After a hearty dose of backlash, Kelly was forced to defend his take. He didn’t back down, per se, but he offered some important qualifiers while trying to explain his reasoning.

That’s cause they are competing vs crap on their division. Name the best QB that’s been in the division for a decade? https://t.co/aPK4Mmwst4 pic.twitter.com/sYvTdDE8s5 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 4, 2020

No….Belichick deserves his credit. But I want to see him dominate without Brady. We’ll likely soon see if he can, and I believe he wants to prove he can. https://t.co/CQnAJkGipi — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 4, 2020

Want to know why the Patriots keep winning. Tom Brady is the GOAT. Bill Belichick is an excellent coach. They play to their scheme, which they’ve spent 20 seasons building (continuity). That doesn’t mean they draft well, or manage their cap well. Oh…and the AFC East is trash! https://t.co/cQjfxLpUxZ — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 4, 2020

I’ve studied the Patriots better than most. Read every book on their dynasty. You know what drives that dynasty? TOM BRADY, who doesn’t take sacks & use to throw with accuracy. He gets leads and keeps the defense fresh. Enjoy life without Brady. https://t.co/dJYH2mbMkE — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 4, 2020

Nobody is arguing it. That’s why I say Tom Brady is the GOAT. I’ve covered the NFL now for 13 seasons. During that time there has only been one man defenders feared, and it is Brady. https://t.co/JZD2xljxQW — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 4, 2020

Well, we suppose it could be worse. For as flawed as Kelly’s argument may be, he still was willing to acknowledge the greatness of both Brady and Belichick rather than dismiss the Patriots’ accomplishments altogether.

But still, yikes.

For what it’s worth, the whole thing snowballed after Kelly pointed to the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens as the NFL’s best run franchises.

In my opinion Seattle and Baltimore are the best run NFL franchise. They do the best job of player evaluation, coaching and player development. They manage their money wisely and win while rebuilding (both franchises are actually rebuilding now). — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 4, 2020

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images