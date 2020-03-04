We’d just like to offer our thoughts and prayers to Omar Kelly’s mentions.

Kelly, who covers the NFL and the Miami Dolphins for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, turned heads Wednesday on Twitter by offering an unpopular opinion about the New England Patriots.

Now, this isn’t exactly uncommon. The Patriots are a lightning rod thanks to their unmatched success over the past two decades coupled with their apparent knack for bending the rules — see Spygate, Deflategate, etc. — and Twitter is the perfect place to put the organization on blast. But Kelly’s bold take regarding New England’s run of dominance was questionable, to put it mildly, and folks were quick to pile on.

So, the Patriots aren’t actually “run well” and the only reason they’ve won six Super Bowl titles — and been to the big game nine times — since 2001 is because of Tom Brady and their offensive system? Gotcha.

In Kelly’s defense, he knew his opinion would be unpopular and he still mustered up the courage to share it. That said, he probably should’ve put down his phone — or whatever device he used to send out the tweet — because his stance is, well, laughably awful.

Regardless of whether you love or hate the Patriots, it’s hard to rationalize Kelly’s logic. Not only do Bill Belichick and Co. run a tight ship, creating a culture praised by many of those who’ve worked in Foxboro over the years. The Patriots also have drafted quite well, despite Kelly’s assertion.

After a hearty dose of backlash, Kelly was forced to defend his take. He didn’t back down, per se, but he offered some important qualifiers while trying to explain his reasoning.

Well, we suppose it could be worse. For as flawed as Kelly’s argument may be, he still was willing to acknowledge the greatness of both Brady and Belichick rather than dismiss the Patriots’ accomplishments altogether.

But still, yikes.

For what it’s worth, the whole thing snowballed after Kelly pointed to the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens as the NFL’s best run franchises.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images