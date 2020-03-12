Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a trying 12 hours for the NBA, especially the Utah Jazz.

The league on Wednesday night decided to indefinitely suspend the 2019-20 season after it was revealed Rudy Gobert preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The Jazz, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, proceeded to conduct 58 tests among players and team personnel, which produced a positive test result for 2020 All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Mere hours after the news of his test results broke, Mitchell took to Instagram to deliver a message to fans, as well as to the general public amid the coronavirus crisis.

Thursday produced a number of alterations around the sports world amid the virus’ outbreak. A number of college basketball conferences cancelled their respective tournaments, while the NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer all suspended operations.

