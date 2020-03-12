It’s been a trying 12 hours for the NBA, especially the Utah Jazz.
The league on Wednesday night decided to indefinitely suspend the 2019-20 season after it was revealed Rudy Gobert preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The Jazz, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, proceeded to conduct 58 tests among players and team personnel, which produced a positive test result for 2020 All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Mere hours after the news of his test results broke, Mitchell took to Instagram to deliver a message to fans, as well as to the general public amid the coronavirus crisis.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
Thursday produced a number of alterations around the sports world amid the virus’ outbreak. A number of college basketball conferences cancelled their respective tournaments, while the NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer all suspended operations.
