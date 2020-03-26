Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drew Brees continues to support the Louisiana community that has supported him over the last 14 years.

The New Orleans Saints’ longtime quarterback shared on social media Thursday that he and his wife, Brittany, have made a $5 million pledge to the State of Louisiana in 2020 to aid the relief effort during the coronavirus crisis.

Specifically, the Brees family will be working with a handful of organizations to provide 10,000 meals per day to children, families and seniors in need “for as long as it takes.”

“The priority now is helping communities get through this tough time,” Brees wrote on Instagram. “Let’s all do our part, maintain hope and get through this together.”

You can read his full statement below:

The 41-year-old Brees was a free-agent following the 2019 season, but announced he will return to the Saints.

And it’s not hard to see why the New Orleans community wanted him back.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images