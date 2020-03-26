Drew Brees continues to support the Louisiana community that has supported him over the last 14 years.
The New Orleans Saints’ longtime quarterback shared on social media Thursday that he and his wife, Brittany, have made a $5 million pledge to the State of Louisiana in 2020 to aid the relief effort during the coronavirus crisis.
Specifically, the Brees family will be working with a handful of organizations to provide 10,000 meals per day to children, families and seniors in need “for as long as it takes.”
“The priority now is helping communities get through this tough time,” Brees wrote on Instagram. “Let’s all do our part, maintain hope and get through this together.”
You can read his full statement below:
View this post on Instagram
Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time. After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.
The 41-year-old Brees was a free-agent following the 2019 season, but announced he will return to the Saints.
And it’s not hard to see why the New Orleans community wanted him back.
More NFL: Tom Brady’s Dad Says Quarterback Will Be ‘Reinvigorated’ With Buccaneers
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images