While some NFL players are among the opposition, Drew Brees is one veteran who hopes the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement will pass.

The CBA, as you may know by now, includes the NFL regular-season being changed from 16 games to 17 games among other things.

The owners approved the proposed CBA last month prior to player representatives passing it through to the players. Players now have until Thursday to cast their vote, and Brees made it clear he hopes it goes through.

“Well, we’ll see if it gets passed,” the New Orleans Saints quarterback said, per The Boston Globe’s Chris Gasper. “It’s a big difference-maker if it does get passed for teams in regards to their flexibility in the cap for this year. I think everybody hopes that it does pass. I’m sure the devil is in the details, but it looks like on the surface it’s a pretty good deal for everybody.”

The CBA needs a simple majority (50 percent plus one vote) of all submitted ballots to pass. The 17-game regular season would not begin until at least 2021 while other changes, like the proposed change in playoff structure, could be implemented as soon as 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images