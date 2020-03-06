Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Marcus Smart walked into the Auerbach Center for shootaround before the Boston Celtics game against the Utah Jazz Friday night, he didn’t expect to be thrown a birthday party.

That’s exactly what happened, though, with Dunkin’ showing up to surprise the guard on his 26th birthday.

“It was very surprising for me, and then of course, my teammates saw it, and we had a couple come over, so it was good,” Smart said, via MassLive.com. “It was good.”

This probably was a welcomed pick-me-up, coming one day after the NBA fined Smart $35,000 due to an altercation with referee’s during Saturday’s overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The celebration came complete with a cake, decorations and even Celtics’ themed donuts with pictures of Smart on them (which should be a more permanent fixture on the menu). Dunkin’s iced coffee mascot even made his way to Brighton, Mass. to sing “Happy Birthday” to the six-year player.

Take a look at the scene from this morning below:

Some extra sweets at practice today for @smart_MS3’s birthday 😋 Thanks for the assist, @DunkinBoston! pic.twitter.com/iZvhrGFSZP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2020

This basically was the most Boston-centric birthday party ever. Hopefully the Celtics didn’t fill up too much on donuts as they have a tall task Friday night, playing shorthanded against the Jazz.

Boston and Utah tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images