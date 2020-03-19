Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Starting quarterback isn’t the only role the Patriots will need to address moving forward.

New England also will need to find a new “closer.”

The Patriots on Wednesday traded Duron Harmon, who’s developed a reputation for sealing victories with late-game interceptions, to the Lions. New England garnered a 2020 fifth-round selection from Detroit in exchange for the veteran safety and a seventh-rounder.

One day after the deal, Harmon took to his social media channels to express appreciation for the Patriots, their fans and the New England community.

The transition to Detroit should be a fairly easy one for Harmon, who will reunite with former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia. The Lions’ roster also features a flew of Harmon’s old friends, including Trey Flowers, Danny Amendola and the newly acquired Jamie Collins.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images