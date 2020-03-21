One of the top free agents soon will be heading off the market, it seems.

In a discussion with ESPN’s Josina Anderson, wideout Emmanuel Sanders plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints on a two-year deal.

Adam Schefter shared some more financial details.

The recently-turned 33-year-old’s best days are behind him, but he’s proven he’s still a productive wideout. In 10 games with the San Francisco 49ers after getting traded there from the Denver Broncos during the 2019 campaign, he grabbed 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns.

In joining the Saints, he’ll be teaming up with Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, among others.

To put it differently, the Saints could be pretty loaded offensively this season.

More NFL: Patriots Signs Fullback Danny Vitale, Putting James Develin’s Status In Doubt

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images