One of the top free agents soon will be heading off the market, it seems.
In a discussion with ESPN’s Josina Anderson, wideout Emmanuel Sanders plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints on a two-year deal.
WR Emmanuel Sanders just text it's a 2 year deal to New Orleans. https://t.co/UEGqLNujQh
— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 21, 2020
Text from WR Emmanuel Sanders to me: "Still got to take a physical but it's a done deal." #Saints #NFCSouth is a monster. #LoadingUp
— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 21, 2020
Adam Schefter shared some more financial details.
Former 49ers’ WR Emmanuel Sanders reached agreement on a two-year, $16 milloon deal with worth up to $19 million the New Orleans Saints, per source. https://t.co/01akLF17C3
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020
The recently-turned 33-year-old’s best days are behind him, but he’s proven he’s still a productive wideout. In 10 games with the San Francisco 49ers after getting traded there from the Denver Broncos during the 2019 campaign, he grabbed 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns.
In joining the Saints, he’ll be teaming up with Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, among others.
To put it differently, the Saints could be pretty loaded offensively this season.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images